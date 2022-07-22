BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Friday is another very warm day with a touch of humidity still around. Highs are still in the mid to upper 80s again in the afternoon. There is also a weak system moving across the area, so there’s a chance of passing scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms to keep an eye out for. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky because there’s a low risk any thunderstorm could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and hail.

The weekend remains hot and humid. Great pool and beach weather! But try and keep cool. Both Saturday and Sunday could reach 90 or higher. Most of the day Saturday is dry, but spotty afternoon storms can’t be ruled out.

There’s a better chance of thunderstorms to develop later in the day Sunday out ahead of the next cold front. We’ll notice more rainfall Sunday night into Monday. The air behind this cold front is more reasonable and much less humid. Tuesday will feel relatively refreshing!

Friday: Not quite as humid, but still hot. Mostly sunny, slight risk of isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: Light southwest.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Few afternoon isolated thunderstorms possible. Breezy. Highs near 90. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: More humid and very warm with sun and clouds and a chance of a few showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Monday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Less humid and feeling more comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.