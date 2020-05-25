5/25/20 Weather Forecast

A weak front will bring some rain around sunrise Monday. Temperatures will be well above average for this time of year. It’ll be a tad humid. Some scattered afternoon showers will develop but not everyone will see them.

Sunshine, heat and humidity for Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s but it’ll feel more like near 90! Slight chance for some showers and storms bubbling up in the afternoon and evening. Same deal for Wednesday.

A cold front drops closer to the Southern Tier on Thursday bringing a better chance for showers and storms.

Monday (Memorial Day): Few scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Few clouds, mild. Low near 60. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower or storm. Hot and humid. High in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Some sun. Slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower/storm. Very warm and humid. High in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. High in the low 80s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. High near 70.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 70.