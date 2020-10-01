10/1/20 Weather Forecast: We’re kicking off October cool, breezy, and with some lake effect rain showers

Tease:

(Thursday, October 1st, 2020) We’re kicking off October cool, breezy, and with some lake effect rain showers. More rain sneaks back in the end of the week.

Story:

It’s a very typical fall day with a mix of sun and clouds, cool temperatures, and a bit of a breeze. That west-northwest wind blowing over the lakes may bring some passing lake effect rain showers off of Lake Erie Thursday.

Our chances for rain go up Friday with our next system. Expect more scattered rain showers and even cooler weather Friday.

Temperatures stay below normal in the 50s through the weekend. But, at least things look pretty dry.

Thursday: A blend of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a passing lake effect rain shower. High lower 60s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Slight risk of a few showers later in the night. Low in the mid 40s. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Chance of scattered rain showers. High upper 50s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High upper 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. High upper 50s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of a few showers. High mid 60s.