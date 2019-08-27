Weather Preview: August 27, 2019

Tuesday should stay mainly, if not totally dry. But there could be a shower or two Tuesday afternoon, especially west of Binghamton and I-81. Highs will be in the low 70s but it will turn a bit more humid during the afternoon too.

A slow moving cold front will deliver some showers and possibly a storm or two to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Wednesday and it will remain breezy and should be quite muggy too.

In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front it will turn less humid and pretty nice for the last half of the week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and turning a bit more humid during the afternoon. There may be an afternoon shower or two, especially west of Binghamton. High in the low 70s. Wind: SE 6-18 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with the chance of some showers. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Breezy and muggy with some showers and possibly a storm or two around. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: S 6-18 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and a bit cooler and turning less humid too with some sun expected. Highs near 74.

Friday: Breezy with some sun and seasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with maybe a few showers towards evening. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A bit cooler with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs around 70.

Monday (Labor Day): A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s.