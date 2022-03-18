WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) believes the U.S. needs to do more to help veterans injured by burn pits.

“They’re sick and dying and they need healthcare,” Gillibrand said.

Currently, the VA estimates about 3.5 million service members suffered toxic exposures. Gillibrand says current restrictions mean many are denied coverage.

“They’re asked to provide evidence to support or prove that they were exposed to a burn pit and that their ailments were caused by that toxic exposure,” Gillibrand said.

Her bill would allow veterans to gain necessary health coverage without that burden of proof.

“If you were there and you are sick, you are covered. It should be that simple,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand’s bill already passed in the House with bipartisan support, however, some Senators signal they aren’t quite ready to jump on board.

“I’m concerned about how the Defense Department has tracked this illness or frankly not tracked it,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said.

Hawley agrees that veterans need support, but wants the DOD to provide more information on the statistics around these toxins.

“I’d like to get some answers from them and then consider what the legislative solutions might be,” Hawley added.

Gillibrand is still confident her bill will get the support it needs.

“I think this bill can pass as is. If we had an up or down vote today, I think our bill would pass,” Gillibrand said.