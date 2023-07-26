WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Department of Education is rolling out a new game plan to work around the Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action at universities.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona convened university and civil rights leaders in Washington Wednesday to brainstorm ways to promote diversity on campus.

“We’re not going to stop fighting,” Cardona said.

To ensure admissions of underserved students don’t backslide, Cardona said universities must rethink recruitment strategies, streamline the transfer system and make school more affordable.

“The results with affirmative action weren’t fantastic,” Cardona said. “We have to do better.”

Cardona said that includes reevaluating legacy admission practices, which, he argued, give privileged Americans an unfair upper hand.

“If you can’t consider race but you can consider the last name of a person or whether their parent can write a check, that to me does not open doors for opportunities for a lot of students,” Cardona said.

The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights just agreed to investigate a complaint over Harvard’s legacy admission practices.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., railed against Harvard’s affirmative action practices.

“Harvard actively discriminated on the basis of race,” Hawley said.

Hawley said he does not object to the new probe into legacy admissions.

“That seems like a silly policy,” he said.

The Department of Education will issue a national report outlining best practices for colleges this September.