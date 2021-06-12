Congress looks towards legislative action to fight off cyber-attacks

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the U.S. faces more cybersecurity attacks, lawmakers say the country needs to bolster its defense to fend them off.

“This is a question of aggressively pursuing protection against cyber-attacks,” Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) said.

Higgins and other lawmakers say the U.S. cannot let cyber-attacks continue throughout the country.

“The ability for outside interests, other countries to inflict damage on americans and the American economy is very real,” Higgins said.

As the New York City subway and colonial pipeline fall victim to these cyber-attacks, congress wants to beef up security.

“The best way you can do that is invest in cyber security and encourage businesses to do the same,” Higgins said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) says he and his colleagues are working on legislative solutions.

“You’re going to see cyber investments in the defense bill and I also think you’re going to see it as an increasing priority in the infrastructure discussions that we’re having,” Kaine said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle also want President Joe Biden to put the pressure on Vladimir Putin to stop the cyber-attacks.

“When cyber-attacks come from Russia, I can guarantee you President Putin knows exactly what’s going on,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said.

Marshall says the U.S cannot be complacent when it knows where these attacks are coming from.

“In these communistic countries, these cyber-attacks are encouraged. I think the communist party empowers them and helps them,” Marshall said.

Marshall says Congress and the administration need to come together to build cyber security protections.