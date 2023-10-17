WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — After ousting Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, Republicans are attempting to elect a new speaker.

However, it has been a rocky process. Jim Jordan, the Republican nominee for Speaker of the House, did not get enough votes on the first ballot to clench the speakership, receiving fewer votes than Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Democrats, such as California’s Pete Aguilar, slammed Republicans for removing McCarthy as Speaker of the House with no clear plan for how to replace him.

“We are here because this hallowed chamber has been led to a breaking point by two dangerous forces extremism and partisanship,” he said.

Democrats also said it isn’t their job to bail out Republicans, especially because Republicans can’t agree on supporting their nominee.

“This is a Republican caucus problem, caused by the Republican caucus,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).

Republicans expected a difficult process with more than one round of voting, but many in the party said they had to move forward with Jordan as the nominee.

Although Jeffries got more votes than Jordan, he didn’t have the 217 votes needed to win. Now, some Republicans are publicly saying they’ll take as many rounds of votes as needed until Jordan becomes the new Speaker of the House.

“I believe we’re going to get Jim Jordan across the finish line,” said Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

“If he can’t do it, I don’t know who can, quite frankly,” added Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.).