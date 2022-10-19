Skip to content
WIVT - NewsChannel 34
Binghamton
45°
Binghamton
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Politics from The Hill
New York State News
Pennsylvania News
Pennsylvania Senate Debate
Pennsylvania Governor Race
Your Local Elections
The Hochul Administration
Crime
Washington-DC
Politics
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resource Center
NewsNation Ukraine/Russia Stories
Entertainment
Weird News
Automotive News
WIVT WBGH Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Newsletters
About BestReviews
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
My Weather Art Contest
Security Mutual Weather cam
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Frenzy
Local Sports
Binghamton Black Bears
Masters Report
National Sports
The Big Game
The Bills Report
Inside NY Baseball
NY Blitz
Local Business
Black Owned 607
Business of the Week
Buy Local
Greek Peak 6 Pack
Joe Knows
Contests
Contests
Community
Adoptable Pet of the Day
Arts & Culture News
Auchinachie Cares
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
Daily Horoscopes
Destination NY
Food & Farm Showcase
Gas Tracker
Golden Apple Award
Hispanic Heritage Month
New York State Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nutrition in the Kitchen
School Bus Safety
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a job
Work for Us
Contact Us
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
NewsChannel 34 Mobile App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Local News
CV strongman Bill Clark wows French exchange students
Man who killed girlfriend’s brother sentenced to …
October’s Golden Apple Winner: MariAnne Hertzog
Latest numbers, October 19th
$600K awarded to sex abuse victim at former Boys …
Five Mile Point Speedway to close after 72 years
Broome County Jail employee arrested
City opens temporary parking lot next to Boscov’s
Sheriff’s Office employees back Akshar
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Hotlips
Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Town of Fenton
View All Local News