Olympic Video Clips Day 2

The sun shines above an image of the Olympic rings at Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the venue is prepared for softball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

April Ross and Alix Klineman’s faced tough competition in their opening beach volleyball match against China’s Xue and Wang. Ultimately the duo won in straight sets.

Chase Kalisz wins 400m IM to bring home the first gold medal for U.S. Swimming. Jay Litherland won the silver.

Another shutout pitching performance from Monica Abbott, including 13 strikeouts, powered the United States to a perfect 4-0 record in Tokyo.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team trailed the Russian team after an uncharacteristically shaky qualification session. Nonetheless, Simone Biles and Suni Lee led the all-around standings at the conclusion of Subdivision 3.

The United States fell to France 83-76 in their first game of the men’s basketball tournament, giving them their first Olympic loss since 2004.