Veterans Voices New holidays formed to honor PA veterans Group aims to bring holiday cheer to military Memorial aims to keep memories alive Clinical trial hopes to help paralyzed veterans walk Veteran helping other vets cope with trauma Marine takes on ALS Vet turns life around with help from dog New holidays formed to honor PA veterans Group aims to bring holiday cheer to military Memorial aims to keep memories alive Clinical trial hopes to help paralyzed veterans walk Veteran helping other vets cope with trauma Marine takes on ALS Vet turns life around with help from dog Improving mental health of female veterans US military seeks to address mental health Veteran-led organization provides disaster relief Organization helps veterans turn dreams into reality Art therapy helps veterans heal through creativity Watch: Veterans enjoy honor flight to Washington Centre County veteran honored with 2022 Ford F-150 National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29 LULAC renews calls to repatriate deported veterans DoD establishes suicide prevention and response committee Honor Flights return to Washington after pandemic … Honor Flights resume after pause during pandemic ‘The building never stopped operating’: … View All Veterans Voices