UCO’s Santa’s Secret Shoppe and Bake Sale is Dec. 7!

OXFORD – The Fort Hill Building of the United Church of Oxford (UCO) will soon be transformed into “Santa’s Secret Shoppe” on Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m. – noon.

This one-day-a-year opportunity is a not-to-be-missed special gift shopping time (mostly) for kids, but good for adults too!

There will be gifts available for family members, friends and pets.

No gift will be over $2.

There will be door prizes for adults and children along with a bake sale and free refreshments.

This twenty-sixth annual event is sponsored by the Brisben Doers and volunteers from St. Joseph’s Church, the United Methodist Church and the United Church of Oxford.



For more info, contact Sandy Beckwith (607) 843- 9334 or Penni Bradley (607) 343-0856.



The United Church of Oxford is located at 16 Fort Hill Park (opposite the Oxford Academy Middle School).