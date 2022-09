CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the ramp from I-88 westbound to I-81 northbound in the Town of Chenango will be closed on Wednesday, September 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic to I-81 southbound for entry to I-81 northbound at Exit 5.

The DOT says that motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra time into their schedule.