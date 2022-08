BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Public Works announced today that construction has been extended at the Pierce Creek Bridge located on Pierce Creek Road in Binghamton. Work was supposed to conclude this week.

The road will continue to be closed for joint repairs through August 29th.

Local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the road is closed. A signed detour route will be in place during the closure.