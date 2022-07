BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Pierce Creek Bridge located on Pierce Creek Road in the Town of Binghamton will be closed starting next week for joint repairs.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic starting on July 25th and 7 a.m. and will reopen at about 7 a.m. on August 15th.

A signed detour route will be in place as all local traffic will need to seek alternate routes.