Tractor trailer accident calls for alternate routes and evacuation for some

FROM THE BROOME COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES:

UPDATE 4AM: I-88 Closed at Exit 2 Due to Tractor Trailer Accident; NYSDOT Detours (Town of Fenton, NY) The New York State Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Interstate 88 due to the tractor trailer accident near exit 2.

All lanes are blocked at the beginning of the Interstate 88 Eastbound-Interstate 81 Northbound split.

For I-88 Eastbound, motorists should continue on Interstate 81 to Exit 6 to NY Route 12 to Greene/NY-206 back on to I-88 eastbound via the exit 8 on-ramp.

For I-88 Westbound, traffic is being detoured at exit 8 (Bainbridge area). Traffic should detour to NY Route 12 to Interstate 81 via exit 5.

Original Release:

(TOWN OF FENTON, NY) Due to a tractor trailer accident, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents within one-quarter mile of Interstate 88 at exit 2. The incident happened around 1AM. The tractor trailer was carrying hazardous materials.

This impacts the following areas:

Residents on Ivan Lane, Dale Court, Niles Road and East Niles Road should go to the Hillcrest Fire Station on Avenue A in Hillcrest.

Residents on Towpath Road should evacuate to the Port Crane Fire Station on Route 369 in Port Crane across from CV State Park in Port Crane.

Residents in these areas are required to evacuate as soon as possible.

It is expected that cleanup will take 6-8 hours.

For emergencies, call 9-1-1.

The American Red Cross has established evacuation shelters at the following locations:

Hillcrest Fire Station 1115 Avenue B (607) 723-8801

Chenango Bridge Fire Department 17 Kattelville Road (607) 648-5742

Port Crane Fire Department 844 State Route 369 (607) 648-8788

**Chenango Valley Schools are closed**

Updates will be shared regularly.