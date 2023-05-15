ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking the public for information about vandalism that took place over the weekend.

Either late in the night on May 13 or early in the morning on May 14, unknown people vandalized the war memorial in Dewitt Park. The memorial and the sidewalk around it were spray-painted with symbols, pictures, words, and graffiti tags. The vandals used dark pink spray paint for all of the damage.

(Courtesy: Ithaca Police Department)

(Courtesy: Ithaca Police Department)

(Courtesy: Ithaca Police Department)

(Courtesy: Ithaca Police Department)

Anyone with information that could help the police investigate the damage is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department by one of the methods below:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips