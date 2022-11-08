DRYDEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Halloween, New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash near Virgil and Bradshaw Roads in the Town of Dryden.

Police found that Steven Park, 31 of Brooktondale, had crashed his car into a tree and fled from the scene.

Park was later found in the Dryden Town Court parking lot by a member of the Dryden Police Department.

An investigation revealed that Park was in possession of a loaded illegal sawed-off shotgun, a bullet proof vest, approximately 53.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 2.2 grams of suspected valium, and over 300 grams of cannabis.

Park was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

He was initially taken to SP Ithaca for processing and later transported to Tompkins County Jail for arraignment.

According to police, Park was also arrested on October 25th and charged with Reckless Driving and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

A trooper on Turkey Hill Road in Ithaca observed Park speeding and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Park failed to comply and continued to flee from the trooper on several roadways, driving recklessly.

Park ultimately stopped the vehicle in the backyard of a residence on Caroline Depot Road in Brooktondale and was taken into custody.