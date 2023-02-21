ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tompkins County Board of Elections wants young artists to get involved with the 2023 elections.

It has created a contest for those in 9th through 12th grade to design a new “I Voted” sticker.

The winning sticker design will be printed and distributed to all Tompkins County voters in the November general election.

Submitted artwork must say “I Voted” somewhere on the design and must fit in a 2-inch by 2-inch circle. Artwork may be hand drawn or created using a computer.

All contest rules and the submission form can be found here.

Submissions will be accepted until May 1st.

At that point, a top 6 will be determined and the Tompkins County community will vote on the winner.

Democratic Elections Commissioner Stephen Dewitt said, “Initiatives like this are great ways to draw interest to elections in years when there aren’t presidential campaigns, I think people will be excited about the young people who’ve shared their artwork with us to celebrate voting. We’re very excited to see what creativity we get from local students!”