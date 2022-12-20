ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County.

New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim to a scam.

The scammer then says they need to collect information from the victim. However, the number the scammer calls from is fake and incorrectly shows up as Tompkins County 911 on caller ID.

Police are warning that the calls are not from anyone in law enforcement. Anyone who gets a call like this should hang up and call Tompkins County 911 or 604-347-4440 to confirm that police aren’t trying to get in touch with you.