ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are searching for a man they say went missing under “suspicious” circumstances from the Jungle.

Ithaca Police, New York State Police, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department are searching for 33-year-old Thomas Rath, who was last seen in the area referred to as “the Jungle” behind Lowes on May 17, 2023.

According to IPD, “the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are suspicious in nature and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.” Police said a search of the Jungle on May 27 failed to find Rath.

Rath is around six feet tall, 145 pounds, and was last seen in black jeans, a black hoodie, and carrying a blue bag. He also has multiple tattoos, including a black and pink heart on his neck.

Anyone with information on Rath’s whereabouts should contact Ithaca Police in any of the following ways: