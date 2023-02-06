ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, the victim of the alleged assault reported that 3 men were asked to leave the area as they were trespassing and throwing trash in the parking lot. Two of the subject left, however, the third refused to leave.

The one man who refused to leave reportedly reached inside the victim’s parked truck, hitting the victim in the face with his fist. Causing pain and swelling to the side of the victim’s face, the subject then left the scene and the victim called the police.

This morning the Ithaca Police Department released the picture below of the subject sought in relation to this investigation.

Image of the subject Ithaca Police Department is searching for in relation to the early morning assault from February 4, 2023. Photo: Ithaca Police Department

Ithaca Police encourage any witnesses to the incident to contact them via the following means:



Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips



