ITHACA, NY (WETM) – A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.

This morning around 1:45 AM Ithaca Police were called to a report of a burglary that had just happened in the 200 block of N. Plain St in the City of Ithaca. During the 911 call, the homeowner reported that the suspect had fled the scene and provided a direction of travel and a description of the subject.

Around the time that the call came in a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling through the city, and witnessed a subject matching the description that had been given. Coordinating with the Sheriff’s Deputy and Ithaca Police Officers the subject was safely taken into custody.

During the investigation, it was indicated that the subject was confronted by the homeowner during the burglary and subsequently injured. The nature and manner of the injury were not disclosed, however, the subject was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment of the injuries, which according to the police do not appear to be life-threatening.

There are charges pending against the subject, however, their name is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. The involved homeowner is not facing any criminal charges.

If you have any information that would assist the Ithaca Police Department with this investigation, you are asked to contact them by any of the means below.

