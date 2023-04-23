ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – While effecting a rescue of one person in medical distress in the gorge, emergency crews were alerted of another person yelling for help.

Yesterday evening around 5:20 p.m. emergency crews in Tompkins County were called to the 30-foot dam at Six Mile Creek for a person who was unconscious after swimming. When personnel from Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived, they found that person in significant medical distress, which required them to be extricated from the gorge.

The person was extricated from the area utilizing a Stokes basket, ropes, and a winch, while personnel provided medical care. While performing this rescue, personnel were alerted that there was a group of people further down the trail yelling for help. The first person was secured and the ambulance crew continued to care for this patient.

Responders investigating the second report found an individual that was stuck on a steep slope and was unable to proceed any further. Crews utilized ropes to get to and secured the person with ropes, and moved them to safety. After getting the person to safety, the group was directed out of the Six Mile Creek area.

Both rescues took about two hours, and included, Ithaca Fire, Bangs Ambulance, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Ithaca Fire would like to remind people to enjoy the gorges and natural areas safely. Which includes staying on trails, not swimming in unsafe areas, carrying a cell phone, and knowing where you are in case you need to call for help.