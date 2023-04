SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in federal court, a Groton man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

In January of 2021, 55-year-old Timothy Buckley received child pornography from another user on a social networking app.

He then distributed those images to an undercover law enforcement officer on the same app.

Buckley, who pled guilty to the crime, will be required to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.