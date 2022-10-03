ITHACA, NY (WETM) – A crash in the City of Ithaca caused by an impaired driver, fortunately, did not result in any reported injuries.

The Ithaca Police Department report that yesterday evening around 6:49 PM, they were called to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of S. Geneva St, and W. Green St. Based on their investigation it was determined that a white Jeep Wrangler, operated by Shalyn McClintock, failed to stop for a stop sign on S. Geneva St. and then crashed into a black Chevy Suburban which was headed eastbound on W. Green St. The impact of the collision caused the Chevy to change direction and come to a stop in the bushes in front of 125 W. Green St.

After the on-scene investigation, the operator of the Jeep, 29-year-old Shalyn McClintock of Forty Fort, PA was arrested by Ithaca Police on the following charges:

VTL 1192(2): Driving with a .08% BAC or higher

VTL 1192(3): Driving while intoxicated

VTL 1142(a): Failure to yield right of way at intersection

VTL 1172(a): Failure to stop at stop sign

Ms. McClintock was released to a sober party and is scheduled to return to the Ithaca City Court on November 3, 2022.