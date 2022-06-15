ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are investigating a BB gun incident that occurred on June 13.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, they were made aware of a “shooting incident” that occurred at 9 p.m. on June 13. The complainant stated that she and another subject were walking near the intersection of South Albany Street and Wood Street when an occupant of a dark Honda SUV fired a gun at the two.

A round hit one subject in the arm that was believed to be from a BB gun. The BB projectile did not result in any injuries to the victim. After the shooting, the dark color Honda SUV fled the area towards Elmira Road. Due to the darkness, no further suspect or vehicle description is available.

Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips