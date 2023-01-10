TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Calla, 25, of Windsor, and Samuel Pierce, 20, of Candor, stole a vehicle from a driveway on January 6th, at around 8:40 a.m., and fled from police.
They were both caught, arrested, and charged with the following:
- Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree
- Burglary in the 3rd Degree
- 2 counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree
In compliance with New York State bail reform, they were both released and are scheduled to appear in Tioga County Court on January 18th.