TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Calla, 25, of Windsor, and Samuel Pierce, 20, of Candor, stole a vehicle from a driveway on January 6th, at around 8:40 a.m., and fled from police.

They were both caught, arrested, and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

Burglary in the 3rd Degree

2 counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

In compliance with New York State bail reform, they were both released and are scheduled to appear in Tioga County Court on January 18th.