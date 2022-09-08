NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Employees at Tioga Downs Resort Casino will no longer have to worry about finding a place for their children while they are at work.

After receiving New York State Office of Children and Family Services licensing, the resort recently opened Tioga Downs Daycare Center, a reduced-cost childcare facility that is open to their employees and families.

“We understand the stress of finding quality and affordable care for your children while at work.“ says Owner Jeff Gural. “Our new childcare center helps us help our employees while also being able to offer something great to future employees.”

The center is open Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. It offers care to children from ages six weeks to 12 years old.

The new facility is located directly across the street from Tioga Downs.