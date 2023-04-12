OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga County’s Public Health Department is under new leadership. Heather Vroman was appointed as the new Public Health Director, effective today.

Vroman has a long history of working in the public health field and has worked at Tioga County Public Health for the last 12 years.

She has previously served as a Public Health Educator, Community Health Program Supervisor, and Deputy Public Health Director for the county.

Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative Chair said “Heather’s knowledge for Public Health

and passion for serving Tioga County made her the perfect candidate for this position. I cannot

wait to see the improvements and growth that we anticipate from the department.”

Vroman said, “It’s an honor and a privilege to serve Tioga County and I am thankful to be able to do it with a wonderful team!”

There will be an open house at the Tioga County Public Health Department on Thursday, April 20th, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. This is a great time to meet Vroman and learn more about what services the department provides.