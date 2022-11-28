SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in court, Timothy Deuel, 64 of Tioga County, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

In 2015, Deuel was sentenced to 87 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release for distribution of child pornography.

During that term of supervised release, he possessed, at his residence, three flash drives which contained a total approximately 1,000 images of child pornography and more than 200 video files of child pornography.

Deuel has also been ordered to pay a total of $45,000 in restitution to his victims and will be subjected to a 15-year term of supervised release following his prison term.