OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Those interested in working for the Tioga County Government are invited to participate in a new hiring event.

The Tioga County Government is looking to fill several positions as it hosts a Pop-Up Career Fair. The event will be held on January 10 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building Auditorium at 56 Main Street in Owego.

A variety of agencies will be in attendance at the event including the Department of

Social Services, the Sheriff’s Office, Tioga Career Center, Department of Mental Hygiene, Department of Public Works, and Department of Public Health. The available jobs range from entry-level and higher-level positions that require advanced degrees.

“We would like to invite the public to join us and take advantage of the chance to explore all that Tioga County employment has to offer. It truly is a great place to work with awesome benefits”, said Linda Parke, Personnel Officer. “There will be representatives from the hiring departments available for questions and to welcome any inquiries.”

The Hiring Emergency Limited Placement (HELP) Program will also be available to assist in filling the open positions. The HELP Program is a temporary 12-month program that allows Tioga County to hire a variety of employees without them needing to participate in the Civil Service exam or appointed from an Eligible List. Titles aided by the HELP Program include Caseworker, Community Services Worker, Public Safety Dispatcher Trainee, and Social Welfare Examiner.

The available positions can be viewed on the county’s website, tiogacountyny.gov. Any questions can be directed to Linda Parke, Personnel Officer at (607)687-8494.