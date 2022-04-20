TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga County Emergency Management announced that NYSEG customers will be able to pick up dry ice and water supplies today starting at 2:00 PM at a couple of locations in the county.

NYSEG customers are able to pick up dry ice and water today, April 20th, at the locations below:

The parking lot of the Public Safety Building located at 103 Corporate Drive in Owego

At the Campville Fire Station #1, located at 6153 State Route 17C in Campville

Both of these locations will begin distribution at 2:00 PM and go until the supplies are exhausted.