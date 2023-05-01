CANDOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, May 19th, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host its 19th Annual Golf Tournament at Catatonk Golf Course in Candor.

It’s one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers and networking events of the year.

“Our annual golf tournament is one of the events we look forward to most here in Tioga County. It’s a time to come together as a local business community, building relationships with those we know and creating new connections with those we don’t,” Sabrina Henriques, President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, said. “This year’s tournament will have a luau theme, so break out those Hawaiian shirts for a fantastic event!”

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and 10 a.m. is the first tee time. There will be raffles, games, a BBQ lunch, and a shootout prize of $25,000 & a Country Club Vacation sponsored by Kevin’s Royal Automotive.

The tournament is completely sold out, but there are still some sponsorship opportunities available.

Contact the Chamber at 607-697-2020 for more information.