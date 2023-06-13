APALACHIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An employee-owned architectural firm is getting special recognition.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce presented Larson Design Group with its Spotlight on Business award.

Larson is a full service architect and engineering firm that has been serving clients internationally since 1986 and in our area since 2010.

It works with a variety of industries, including education, energy, water and wastewater and healthcare.

The Apalachin office has grown significantly in recent years.

Project Manager Jason Bellis says the company is attracting young engineers with their new projects and expanding market.

“With our transition into the federal market, our projects are pretty interesting and people want to come and work with us. And 100 percent employee owned means something to people now a days,” he said.

Bellis, who is from Tioga County, says the company’s goal is to expand its client base while supporting the local community.

For more information, go to http://LarsonDesignGroup.com.