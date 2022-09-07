TIOGA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce relaunched it’s foundation in June of 2022. The foundation will now include a new Tioga County Jr. Chamber and act as a fundraising arm that will benefit Tioga County businesses and students.

In recent years, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Foundation has been inactive. However, with recent changes in leadership, the foundation is becoming active once again.

The purposes of the foundation include:

The undertaking of various studies and research in the areas of economic planning and development, finance, housing, education and training, health, human relations and other matters of public concerns.

The conduct of training courses, seminars, discussion groups, forums, panels, lectures, and more.

Any activity which tends to promote understanding, unification, or improve relations among different economic, ethnic groups, etc.

The foundations board includes: Sabrina Henriques, Debbie Howard, Abbey Ortu, Tonya Johnson, and Tia Tagliaferro.