OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Arts Council is opening a new exhibit featuring work from local high school students.

Its called the “Tioga County High School Student Exhibition” and will be display throughout the month of May, beginning with a grand opening on May 5th from 5 to 8 p.m.

Candor, Newark Valley, Owego, Spencer Van Etten, and Tioga Central Schools have each been invited to showcase up to 20 samples of student artwork.

Awards will then be given in the following categories: Best in Show, Painting, Photography, Pencil & Ink, Mixed Media, and 3-D.

The gallery is located at 179 Front Street in Owego and will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 12-4 p.m.