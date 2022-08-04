TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power.

As of 3:35 PM NYSEG’s current numbers of customers without power:

Broome County – 6

Chemung County – 2,221

Chenango County -600

Cortland County – 421

Delaware County – 143

Otsego County – 253

Tioga County, NY – 4,886

Tompkins County – 3,446

The current radar of the storms moving through. You can visit our interactive radar to see the latest radar.

Radar Capture at 3:40 P.M. 8/4/22

As of 2:30 P.M., NYSEG is reporting more than 4,500 customers in Tioga County, N.Y. are without electrical service. This is as another round of storms prepares to move through the area.

Radar Capture 8/4/22 3PM

There are some things to remember if you encounter a downed power line.

Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.

Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.

Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.

Avoid driving over a fallen power line.

If your electricity is out, NYSEG encourages your to

report an outage. If it’s available, an estimated restoration time specific to your location will be displayed once you enter your phone or account number. You can also call 800.572.1131 to report any electricity emergency. For a natural gas emergency, please call 800.572.1121.

In the event of a life-threatening situation, please dial 911.