OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Creek Farm in Owego decided to help their neighbors by offering farm-fresh eggs, pork, and beef in a stand by the road, all on honor system.

Since then, the farm stand has become so popular among locals that Little Creek moved into the old farm barn and their product line was expanded.

They now offer a wide variety of local products as well as other convenience and novelty items. However, the farm is becoming most famous for their “Farm Fresh Donuts.”

To celebrate Little Creek’s success, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an anniversary ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 30th.

The farm is located at 2027 Day Hollow Road in Owego. They are open year-round Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can check out their website and view more products here.