OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On New Year’s Eve, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an Owego woman called authorities and reported that she had stabbed another individual.

Village of Owego Police responded to the residence on Fox Street and found that Veronica Kelly, age 58, had stabbed a 58-year-old man during a domestic dispute.

According to police, the male had extensive lacerations and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen area.

He was transported to the Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City.

Kelly was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree.

She was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bail bond.