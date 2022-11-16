OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at around 7:50 p.m., the Owego Police Department responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street to attend to a gun shot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 29-year-old Owego man, and administered first aid. The man was transported by Owego EMS to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries before being released.

An investigation determined that the gunshot injury was caused by an accidental discharge. Owego Police recovered the firearm from the scene.

Police say that there is no threat to the community at this time and the investigation is ongoing.