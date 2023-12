CAMPVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Residents of Campville in Tioga County have a new place to shop.

Dollar General has opened a new location on Route 17-C, just west of the bridge to Apalachin.

The store is still hiring and expects to employ between six and ten people depending on need.

Dollar General says schools, libraries and non-profit organizations within a 15-mile radius of the store can apply for grants through its Literacy Foundation.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 7 days a week.