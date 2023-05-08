OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On April 27th, a Warren Center, Pennsylvania man was arrested following a foot pursuit in Owego.

Tioga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding 46-year-old Douglas Forsyth, who was found to have violated an order of protection.

Upon police arrival, Forsyth led deputies on a foot pursuit into the Oakley Corners State Forest where he was eventually caught without incident.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree

He was arraigned in CAP Court and held on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.