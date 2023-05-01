OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Hickories Park in the Town of Owego will be closed until further notice due to flooding at its entrance.
This includes the dog park.
Stay with us for any updates on a reopening date.
by: Pat Giblin
