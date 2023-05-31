OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local boating club is promoting a way to get great exercise among natural beauty by rowing along the Susquehanna.

The Hiawatha Island Boat Club is holding an open house this weekend to attract new members.

The club was founded in 1992 and was originally located on the shore across from Hiawatha Island.

In 2002, club benefactor Les Wagner, owner of Wagner’s Lumber, built a 5 thousand square foot boathouse and removable dock on property that his foundation owns on the north shore of the Susquehanna River between Campville and Owego.

The boat club shares use of the facility with the Binghamton University crew team.

Board member Marianne McCormick joined 11 years ago.

She says rowing is a sport that people of all ages can participate in.

“Great exercise with no pressure on your joints. Being on the river in the summertime around here is absolutely beautiful. See all kinds of wildlife, the other club members are awesome and great to be around. So, it’s always just a fun event. We look forward to the season starting every year,” she says.

The club has 5 single sculls, a double and a quad for members to use, although many, like McCormick, have their own boat.

Membership is 200 dollars per year and the season typically runs from April to November.

An open house is planned for Sunday from noon to 3 to get information and tour the facility.

The address is 3348 Route 17C in Owego.

The club is offering adult lessons starting in June and youth lessons beginning in July.

For more information, go to http://HiawathaIslandBoatClub.org.