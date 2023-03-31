OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A two-time convicted felon was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon following a traffic stop in Owego.

On March 18th, Owego Police stopped a vehicle on Main Street, near Park Street, for violating several traffic laws.

During the investigation, an open container was located in the front seat area of the vehicle. An Owego Police K9 Unit was also requested to the scene to assist.

“K9 Maggie” was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in a bag on the vehicle’s passenger side.

As a result, the passenger, 33-year-old Tamel Bowman, of Binghamton, was arrested and charged.

He was also issued traffic tickets for an open container and consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

The driver was issued several traffic tickets and released from the stop.

Due to Bowman’s violent criminal history, he was remanded to the Tioga County Jail without bail.