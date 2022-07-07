NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- The Tioga County Chamber is celebrating a not-for-profit that has helped the needy for a quarter of a century.

The Chamber is recognizing Catholic Charities of Tioga County as its July Spotlight on Nonprofits.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Catholic Charities offers several programs including emergency financial assistance, food pantry, a free clothing boutique, youth engagement programs, cooking classes, employment assistance, and safe transitional housing for women.

The group recently received donations of vegetable plants and raised beds, adding fresh produce to its food pantry.

Catholic Charities is one of the only organizations in the area to offer free hot meals.

On average it serves thirty meals a day, some days serving as many as sixty.

Executive Director, Renee Spear, says that the organization adapts to needs and fills the gaps in the community.

Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Tioga County Renee Spear says, “This journey has allowed us to be able to open up new programs, to really be able to help the people in need here, and really it’s a great feeling. It’s a great feeling that we get to be here and provide services to people.”

Catholic Charities also hosts events and fundraisers, including an upcoming backpack and school supply drive. At the event it will be providing free lunch, activities, and haircuts.

For more information, go to https://www.catholiccharitiestt.org/.