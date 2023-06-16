APALACHIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Golfers teed off yesterday afternoon at The Links at Hiawatha Landing in support of inner city youth.

The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton held its 39th annual Captain and Crew golf tournament.

The money raised will go to supporting the club’s daily programming which is aimed at helping kids achieve academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character.

Executive Director Marybeth Smith says that the funding from the tournament helps students have a good time while also supporting their education.

“Well I know it means so much to them. The kids come to us every single day. They love the Boys and Girls Club, and if we weren’t there I don’t know what would be going on with these children. It’s in a neighborhood so they can get to us, and the money that we raise is going to go to supporting all of our programs,” she says.

Smith has been involved with The Boys and Girls Club for 42 years and the executive director for the past 32 years.

She says that helping both younger and older students grow is what the club is all about.