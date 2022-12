TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, a Binghamton man was arrested in Tioga County for driving while intoxicated.

Sibyl Reynolds, age 55, was charged with a felony DWI on Sunday, December 18th.

Deputies pulled Reynolds over at 12:03 a.m. and determined that he was driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

He was released on appearance tickets.