NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols has been busy handing out money to jackpot winners throughout the month of August.

The casino announced that winners have been paid a combined total of $63,475,137 just this month.

In the last week, August 15th through August 21st, Tioga Downs has paid out $20,928,440.

Here’s a list of the top-10 jackpot winners over that time frame:

RankDate wonAmount wonWinning Machine
18/17/2022$41,046.45Dancing Drums Explosion
28/19/2022$20,030.00Double Diamond
38/20/2022$16,551.30Gong Xi
48/21/2022$16,019.28Blazing Gems – Clover Link Edition
58/20/2022$16,003.92Red Hot Burning – Clover Link Edition
68/17/2022$16,002.54Red Hot 7’s – Clover Link Edition
78/15/2022$14,161.59Lock it Link Night Life
88/18/2022$12,607.92Lock it Link Hold Onto Your Hat
98/17/2022$11,419.21Dancing Drums Explosion
108/16/2022$10,105.00Quick Hit Platinum Triple Blazing 7’s Wild

Tioga Downs Casino Resort is located at 2384 W. River Road in Nichols, New York.

You must be 21 or older to enter and play.