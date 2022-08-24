NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols has been busy handing out money to jackpot winners throughout the month of August.

The casino announced that winners have been paid a combined total of $63,475,137 just this month.

In the last week, August 15th through August 21st, Tioga Downs has paid out $20,928,440.

Here’s a list of the top-10 jackpot winners over that time frame:

Rank Date won Amount won Winning Machine 1 8/17/2022 $41,046.45 Dancing Drums Explosion 2 8/19/2022 $20,030.00 Double Diamond 3 8/20/2022 $16,551.30 Gong Xi 4 8/21/2022 $16,019.28 Blazing Gems – Clover Link Edition 5 8/20/2022 $16,003.92 Red Hot Burning – Clover Link Edition 6 8/17/2022 $16,002.54 Red Hot 7’s – Clover Link Edition 7 8/15/2022 $14,161.59 Lock it Link Night Life 8 8/18/2022 $12,607.92 Lock it Link Hold Onto Your Hat 9 8/17/2022 $11,419.21 Dancing Drums Explosion 10 8/16/2022 $10,105.00 Quick Hit Platinum Triple Blazing 7’s Wild

Tioga Downs Casino Resort is located at 2384 W. River Road in Nichols, New York.

You must be 21 or older to enter and play.